Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 1,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 383,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $512.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 57,745 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 596,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

