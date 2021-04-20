East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.29% of East West Bancorp worth $30,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

Shares of EWBC opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

