Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 3,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 153.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

