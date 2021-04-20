EastGroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP stock opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $153.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.88.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.