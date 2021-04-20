Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 144,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,457,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

