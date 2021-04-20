Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,497 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

