Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,837 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

