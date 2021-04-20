EasyFi Trading 34.6% Lower Over Last Week (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.55 or 0.00031710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $44.33 million and $38.88 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Profile

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,810 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

