Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 252,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

NYSE:EFL opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

