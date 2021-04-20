Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $11.06.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
