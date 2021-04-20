Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

