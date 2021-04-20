eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after buying an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.