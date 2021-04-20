eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0785 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. eBoost has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $864.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 53.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.14 or 0.00472496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000955 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

