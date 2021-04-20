Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of ECHO stock opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.60. Echo Energy has a one year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £12.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.
About Echo Energy
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.