Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.60. Echo Energy has a one year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £12.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

