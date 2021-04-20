Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report sales of $716.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $722.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $710.32 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $551.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $870.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.