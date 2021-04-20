EchoLink Market Cap Tops $2.24 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $272,269.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00066468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00089425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.28 or 0.00637025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

