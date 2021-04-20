ECOMI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.04 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One ECOMI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $26.04 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ECOMI has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00066851 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00272870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00194974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ECOMI Coin Profile

ECOMI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

Buying and Selling ECOMI

