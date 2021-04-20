EDC Blockchain (EDC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 38.2% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $265,862.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,909.69 or 1.00516441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00037387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012202 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00135871 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000914 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005758 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

