Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 12,945 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $17,864.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,092 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,686.96.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $37,844.14.

On Monday, April 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,775.16.

On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $396,595.30.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $118,320.00.

Shares of SREV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 390,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ServiceSource International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

