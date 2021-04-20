Edison International (EIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Edison International to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

