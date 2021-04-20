Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

