Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $105,626.00

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $105,626.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

