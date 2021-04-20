Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $27,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

