Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.07-2.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.63. 3,908,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.09.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

