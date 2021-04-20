Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.07-2.27 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. 3,921,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

