Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.07-2.27 EPS.
Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. 3,921,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.