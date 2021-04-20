Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.07-2.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,828. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.09.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

