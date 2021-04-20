Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NYSE EW traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,828. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

