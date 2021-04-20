Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.07-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.08 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.54-0.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.63. 3,921,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

