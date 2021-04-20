Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.80

Shares of Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 469,734 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £5.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

Egdon Resources Company Profile (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 42 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

