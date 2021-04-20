Eight Capital Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.51.

Shares of HBM stock traded down C$0.52 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.10. 1,281,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$10.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.08.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

