Eight Capital Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$24.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.24% from the stock’s previous close.
OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.84.
Shares of OR stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.46. 136,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,090. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.56 and a twelve month high of C$17.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06.
In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,223,602.51.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
Further Reading: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.