Eight Capital Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$24.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.24% from the stock’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.84.

Shares of OR stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.46. 136,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,090. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.56 and a twelve month high of C$17.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,223,602.51.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

