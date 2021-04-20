Eight Capital Cuts Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target to C$7.00

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.65. The company had a trading volume of 46,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,562. The stock has a market capitalization of C$766.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.71. Rupert Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$6.20.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Rupert Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,614,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,264,350. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $199,328.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

