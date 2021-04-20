Eight Capital Cuts Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$11.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE:SVM traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.87. 243,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$4.66 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$51,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,700. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.18, for a total value of C$286,268.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,588,000 shares in the company, valued at C$45,704,810.80. Insiders sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $606,698 in the last three months.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

