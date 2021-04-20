Eight Capital Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$16.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDO traded up C$0.23 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.10. 161,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.