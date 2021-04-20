Eight Capital Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$16.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.37% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.83.
WDO traded up C$0.23 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.10. 161,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
Read More: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.