Eight Capital Lowers GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Price Target to C$0.65

GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 306.25% from the company’s previous close.

CVE:GFG traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,682. GFG Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

