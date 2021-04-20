Eight Capital Lowers GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Price Target to C$0.65

GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 306.25% from the company’s previous close.
CVE:GFG traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,682. GFG Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.
About GFG Resources
