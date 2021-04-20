Eight Capital Lowers Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Price Target to C$32.00

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 120.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Great Bear Resources stock remained flat at $C$14.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 117,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,129. Great Bear Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.69. The firm has a market cap of C$824.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.70.

In other news, Director David Andrew Terry sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.46, for a total transaction of C$71,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,248,146.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

