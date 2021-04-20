Eight Capital Lowers White Gold (CVE:WGO) Price Target to C$2.50

White Gold (CVE:WGO) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.20 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s previous close.
CVE:WGO remained flat at $C$0.65 on Tuesday. 31,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,283. The stock has a market cap of C$85.73 million and a PE ratio of -20.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75. White Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.34.
