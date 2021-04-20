Eight Capital Lowers White Gold (CVE:WGO) Price Target to C$2.50

White Gold (CVE:WGO) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.20 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:WGO remained flat at $C$0.65 on Tuesday. 31,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,283. The stock has a market cap of C$85.73 million and a PE ratio of -20.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75. White Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.34.

White Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a claim portfolio of approximately 420,000 hectares, including its flagship project Golden Saddle and Arc deposits located in the White Gold property in Dawson City, Yukon. The company is partnered with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

