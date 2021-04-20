Eight Capital Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$11.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BTO. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC upped their target price on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.13.

Shares of TSE:BTO traded up C$0.19 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,058. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.25 and a 12 month high of C$9.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

