Eight Capital Trims Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Target Price to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$187.36.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up C$4.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$175.29. The company had a trading volume of 192,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,930. The firm has a market cap of C$33.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$164.45. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

