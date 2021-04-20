Eight Capital Trims Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Target Price to C$11.25

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target reduced by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of YRI traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.04. 1,275,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,831. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$9.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$41,845.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,237,743. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. Insiders sold a total of 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585 in the last 90 days.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

