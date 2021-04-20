Einsteinium (EMC2) Hits Market Cap of $113.35 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $113.35 million and approximately $185,185.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.70 or 0.00462452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002421 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,527,778 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

