Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

