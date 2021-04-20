Electric Vehicle Zone Hits Market Capitalization of $39.45 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $39.45 million and $165,938.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00272870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004321 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00024407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,632.98 or 0.99713977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.72 or 0.00901049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.04 or 0.00629189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

