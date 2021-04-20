Electroneum (ETN) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.43 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $425.15 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,856,523,852 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

