Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.36.

Element Fleet Management stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.38. 362,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,286. The company has a market cap of C$6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$7.91 and a twelve month high of C$14.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.93.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

