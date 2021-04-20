Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Linda Stinson Sells 9,200 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50.

ELVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 241,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,770. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $99.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

ELVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

