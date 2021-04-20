Eli Lilly and (LLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly and to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $181.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.53.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

