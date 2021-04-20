Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 2,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

About Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

