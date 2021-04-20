Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Stock Price Up 3%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 5,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64.

About Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY)

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

