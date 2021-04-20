Ellaism (ELLA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $57.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $246,390.69 and approximately $57.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ellaism has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,313.39 or 0.04128515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00060955 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,039,207 coins and its circulating supply is 43,987,875 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

