Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) shares fell 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.93. 710,632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 240,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Else Nutrition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABYF)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

